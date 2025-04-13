Fantasy Baseball
Richie Palacios Injury: Shifting to Durham on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Palacios (finger) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Palacios has started two games with Double-A Montgomery and collected two hits across seven at-bats while playing both corner outfield spots. He'll head to Durham for another handful of at-bats but is nearing his season debut with the Rays and should find some playing time with Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) and Josh Lowe (oblique) sidelined.

