Richie Palacios Injury: Suffers fingertip fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Palacios was withheld from Friday's spring lineup due to a small fingertip fracture on his right hand, and manager Kevin Cash said the utility man will "probably miss a couple days," Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Cash also described the injury as "more [of an] annoyance than anything," so it doesn't appear the issue will affect Palacios' availability for Opening Day. The 27-year-old is expected to begin the season in utility role for the Rays.

