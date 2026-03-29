Richie Palacios News: Awarded second straight start
Palacios will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Palacios was excluded from the lineup in Thursday's season opener against Cardinals southpaw Matthew Liberatore, but the left-handed-hitting utility player will stick in the starting nine for a second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher. Until Gavin Lux (shoulder) returns from the injured list, Palacios could be primed to fill the strong side of a platoon at second base with Ben Williamson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Palacios See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers38 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East40 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap47 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions81 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Palacios See More