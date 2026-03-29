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Richie Palacios News: Awarded second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Palacios will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Palacios was excluded from the lineup in Thursday's season opener against Cardinals southpaw Matthew Liberatore, but the left-handed-hitting utility player will stick in the starting nine for a second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher. Until Gavin Lux (shoulder) returns from the injured list, Palacios could be primed to fill the strong side of a platoon at second base with Ben Williamson.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
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