Richie Palacios headshot

Richie Palacios News: Back in action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Palacios (back) will start at third base and bat eighth in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios is ready to roll after missing a week-plus of action with back tightness. The 28-year-old is 2-for-15 at the dish so far this spring and is projected for a utility role this season in Tampa Bay.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
