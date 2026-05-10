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Richie Palacios News: Hitting bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The left-handed-hitting Palacios will be left out of the starting nine for the fourth straight game while the Rays face off against a fourth consecutive left-handed starting pitcher (Payton Tolle). Platoon mate Ben Williamson will replace Palacios at second base and will bat third.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
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