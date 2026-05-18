Richie Palacios News: Idle against lefty
Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After he had been included in the lineup in each of the last four games while the Rays faced right-handed starters, the left-handed-hitting Palacios will take a seat against Orioles southpaw Trevor Rogers in the series opener. Carson Williams will spell Palacios at second base and will bat ninth.
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