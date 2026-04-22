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Richie Palacios News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Palacios is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Palacios had started in each of the last five games and went 3-for-13 with a double, two walks and two runs over that stretch, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while the Reds send southpaw Brandon Williamson to the bump. Palacios appears to have settled into the strong side of a platoon at second base with Ben Williamson, who will occupy the keystone in the series finale.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
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