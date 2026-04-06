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Richie Palacios News: Idle against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 10:17am

Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Even with Gavin Lux (shoulder) on the shelf to begin the season, the left-handed-hitting Palacios hasn't been able to take control of a strong-side platoon role at second base. The Rays have instead opted for more of a timeshare at the keystone between Palacios and Ben Williamson, who gets the nod for Monday's home opener. Palacios has now been left out of the starting nine in three of the Rays' last six matchups with right-handed pitchers.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
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