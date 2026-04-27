Richie Palacios News: Losing out on starts to Williamson
Palacios is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Palacios will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games, with two absences coming against right-handed starters and the other two coming against lefties. He had previously been occupying the strong side of a platoon at second base with Ben Williamson, but the left-handed-hitting Palacios may be in line for only a part-time role against righties while Williamson has been productive at the dish of late. Both Williamson and Palacios are likely to see their playing time at the keystone take a hit once Gavin Lux (shoulder/ankle) is deemed ready to return from the 15-day injured list.
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