Richie Palacios News: Making team after all

Palacios will make the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios was optioned to minor-league camp last week, but he's been given a reprieve with Gavin Lux (shoulder) headed to the injured list. The 28-year-old Palacios could see some starts at second base while Lux is out and is also an option for reps in the outfield.