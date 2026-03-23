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Richie Palacios News: Making team after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Palacios will make the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios was optioned to minor-league camp last week, but he's been given a reprieve with Gavin Lux (shoulder) headed to the injured list. The 28-year-old Palacios could see some starts at second base while Lux is out and is also an option for reps in the outfield.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
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