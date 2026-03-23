Richie Palacios News: Making team after all
Palacios will make the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Palacios was optioned to minor-league camp last week, but he's been given a reprieve with Gavin Lux (shoulder) headed to the injured list. The 28-year-old Palacios could see some starts at second base while Lux is out and is also an option for reps in the outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Palacios See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers32 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East34 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap41 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions75 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Palacios See More