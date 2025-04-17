Fantasy Baseball
Richie Palacios headshot

Richie Palacios News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

The Rays reinstated Palacios (finger) from the injured list Thursday.

Palacios landed on the injured list at the start of the season due to a fracture in his right ring finger that he suffered toward the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment Saturday and played four games between the Rays' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, during which he went 3-for-14 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Now cleared to return to action for the big club, the 27-year-old will replace Coco Montes on the active roster and is likely to spend time in the outfield while Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) and Josh Lowe (oblique) are both out.

