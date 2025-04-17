Richie Palacios News: Returns from IL

The Rays reinstated Palacios (finger) from the injured list Thursday.

Palacios landed on the injured list at the start of the season due to a fracture in his right ring finger that he suffered toward the end of spring training. He began a rehab assignment Saturday and played four games between the Rays' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, during which he went 3-for-14 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Now cleared to return to action for the big club, the 27-year-old will replace Coco Montes on the active roster and is likely to spend time in the outfield while Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) and Josh Lowe (oblique) are both out.