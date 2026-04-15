Richie Palacios News: Second straight start vs. RHP

Palacios will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-handed-hitting Palacios has now drawn the last two starts at second base over the right-handed-hitting Ben Williamson when the Rays have faced right-handed pitchers. The two could form a loose platoon at the keystone until Tampa Bay gets Gavin Lux (shoulder/ankle) back from the injured list.