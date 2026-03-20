Richie Palacios News: Sent to minor-league camp
The Rays optioned Palacios to minor-league camp Friday.
Palacios will fall short of making the Rays' Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old utility player went 3-for-19 with a double, seven strikeouts and four walks during spring training action.
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