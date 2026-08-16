Richie Palacios News: Shielded from lefty
Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Lefty Trevor Rogers is toeing the rubber for the Orioles, so Palacios will give up his spot at second base to Jorge Mateo. Palacios has logged just 41 plate appearances versus lefties all season, slashing .189/.268/.270 with a 26.8 percent strikeout rate in that split.
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