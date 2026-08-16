Richie Palacios headshot

Richie Palacios News: Shielded from lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:40pm

Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Lefty Trevor Rogers is toeing the rubber for the Orioles, so Palacios will give up his spot at second base to Jorge Mateo. Palacios has logged just 41 plate appearances versus lefties all season, slashing .189/.268/.270 with a 26.8 percent strikeout rate in that split.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Palacios See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Palacios See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
43 days ago