Richie Palacios News: Sparks offense in win

Palacios went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Palacios came through in the 10th inning, hitting what proved to be the game-winning home run off Justin Topa. After opening the season 0-for-8, he went 3-for-5 over two games this weekend while swiping a bag in each contest. The 22-year-old is slashing .231/.444/.462 across 18 plate appearances so far as a part-time player who will see most of his at-bats against right-handed pitching.