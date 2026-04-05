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Richie Palacios News: Sparks offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:33pm

Palacios went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Palacios came through in the 10th inning, hitting what proved to be the game-winning home run off Justin Topa. After opening the season 0-for-8, he went 3-for-5 over two games this weekend while swiping a bag in each contest. The 22-year-old is slashing .231/.444/.462 across 18 plate appearances so far as a part-time player who will see most of his at-bats against right-handed pitching.

Richie Palacios
Tampa Bay Rays
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