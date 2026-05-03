Richie Palacios News: Taking seat against right-hander
Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Though he had started in each of the Rays' last three matchups with right-handed pitchers, Palacios will give way to Ben Williamson at second base while the Giants send righty Tyler Mahle to the mound for the series finale. Both Palacios and Williamson are likely to soon be headed for reductions in playing time at the keystone with Gavin Lux (shoulder/ankle) seemingly drawing closer to a return from the injured list.
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