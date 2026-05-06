Richie Palacios News: Taking seat Wednesday
Palacios is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
With southpaw Patrick Corbin starting for the Blue Jays, the left-handed-hitting Palacios will hit the bench for the third time in four games. Ben Williamson will draw the start at second base Wednesday as he and Palacios continue to work in a loose platoon at the position amid the ongoing absence of Gavin Lux (shoulder/ankle), who has been stuck on the injured list all season.
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