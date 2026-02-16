Richie Palacios headshot

Richie Palacios News: Will see reps at hot corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 4:05pm

Palacios will see some time at third base during spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios has shown versatility during his major-league career, where he has seen most of his playing time in the outfield corners and at second base. He should get a fair amount of playing time at the keystone behind Gavin Lux. Although Palacios has played third base in just two major-league games, the Rays expanding his utility in order to improve his chances of making the Opening Day roster. Palacios slashed .333/396/.452 with four steals, one home run and three RBI across 48 plate appearances for Tampa Bay in 2025.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Richie Palacios
