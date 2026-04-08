Ricky Cabrera Injury: Out multiple months
High-A Daytona placed Cabrera on the 60-day injured list March 17 due to a knee injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.
Cabrera was limited to 21 games in 2025 due to a knee injury and is "still struggling to get going," according to Mayo. A marquee international free agent in January 2022, Cabrera has slid down the defensive spectrum and his offensive production has slipped each year since 2023.
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