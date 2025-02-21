Ricky Tiedemann Injury: Aiming for late 2025 return

Tiedemann (elbow) hopes to be ready to pitch in games before the end of the 2025 season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann underwent Tommy John surgery in late July of last year, so it's not a guarantee he'll be game-ready at some point this year and if he is it's almost surely not going to come at the major-league level. However, a late-season return in 2025 would give the southpaw a better shot at a normal offseason next winter before he competes for a role on the 2026 Blue Jays. Tiedemann has one of the best arms in all of the minor leagues but has had a tough time staying healthy, with his career high in innings of 78.2 coming back in 2022.