Ricky Tiedemann Injury: Battling elbow soreness

Tiedemann experienced left elbow soreness after a side session last week and will be shut down from throwing for a week after undergoing an MRI, which came back clean, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's encouraging that the left-hander appears to have avoided any structural damage, but any elbow problems early in camp are particularly notable after he missed all of 2025 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Tiedemann is one of the Blue Jays' top prospects, and the organization was considering having him work as a reliever this season in his first year back from the procedure. The 23-year-old's outlook could gain some clarity next week when he's re-evaluated, but his availability for the start of the campaign is now in question regardless of whether or not a longer shutdown is needed.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann
