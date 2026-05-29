Ricky Tiedemann headshot

Ricky Tiedemann Injury: Close to facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Tiedemann (elbow) continues to throw bullpen session at the Blue Jays' spring training complex and is close to throwing a live batting practice session, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tiedemann will face hitters 2-to-4 times before being cleared to pitch in games if all goes well. The left-hander missed all of 2025 after Tommy John surgery and was shut down during spring training due to further elbow soreness. Tiedemann is unlikely to become an option for the Blue Jays before the second half.

Ricky Tiedemann
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
50 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
64 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
197 days ago