Ricky Tiedemann Injury: Closing in on live BP

Tiedemann (elbow) has touched 95 mph while throwing from flat ground during his rehab, and he could progress to live bullpen sessions before the end of July, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery last July, and while the Blue Jays haven't ruled out Tiedemann seeing game action before the end of 2025, the timeline is getting tight. If he is able to pitch in games before the end of the season, it's possible he could make his big-league debut in a relief role, although Toronto hasn't given up on him as a long-term rotation option if he can stay healthy.