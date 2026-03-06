Ricky Tiedemann Injury: Remains shut down from throwing
Tiedemann (elbow) has yet to resume a throwing program, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tiedemann was shut down a couple weeks ago after feeling left elbow soreness following a bullpen session. An MRI cleared the lefty of structural damage, and Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Tiedemann could be cleared to resume throwing "hopefully in the next couple of days."
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann See More