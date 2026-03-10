Ricky Tiedemann headshot

Ricky Tiedemann Injury: Resumes throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Tiedemann (elbow) resumed a throwing program Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tiedemann was shut down in late February after feeling soreness following a bullpen session but has improved enough for clearance to throw on flat ground. He will continue to build up his throwing progression as his health allows. Tiedemann missed all of 2025 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann
