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Ricky Tiedemann Injury: Still being brought along slowly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Tiedemann (elbow) isn't yet facing live hitters, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

While an earlier report said the 23-year-old southpaw has been cleared for mound work in late April, it doesn't look like Tiedemann's throwing program has progressed much past that point yet. He missed all of 2025 after Tommy John surgery and was shut down this spring due to further elbow soreness, so the Blue Jays' caution with him is understandable. Tiedemann likely won't be a factor for the big-league staff until the second half of the season at the earliest.

Ricky Tiedemann
Toronto Blue Jays
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