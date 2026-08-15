Ricky Tiedemann News: Fans two in big-league debut

Tiedemann gave up a run on two hits and struck out two over 1.2 innings in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

The Blue Jays went with a bullpen game, and Tiedemann made his much-anticipated big-league debut as the second pitcher into the contest after Braydon Fisher. While Tiedemann did give up an RBI single to George Lombard in the second inning, the 23-year-old southpaw also fanned Austin Wells and Ben Rice while averaging 96.2 mph with his fastball. Tiedemann's future could still be in the rotation, but after injuries have plagued him throughout his minor-league career, Toronto will let him get his feet wet as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen down the stretch.