Ricky Tiedemann News: Not ruled out as relief option
The Blue Jays have left the door "cracked open" for Tiedemann to contribute in a relief role this season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Tiedemann -- who was added to the 40-man roster this winter -- is without restrictions this spring after missing the entire 2025 campaign following Tommy John surgery. The Blue Jays still view the lefty as a starting pitcher long-term, but he might have a better chance to break into the big leagues in a bullpen role. Tiedemann has totaled just 140 innings in the minors since being drafted by Toronto in 2021 and didn't throw a pitch in 2025, so he'll have workload restrictions in 2026. Working in relief would help curtain that workload, but Tiedemann will likely begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Buffalo.
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues95 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues123 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026144 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers203 days ago