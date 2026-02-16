Ricky Tiedemann headshot

Ricky Tiedemann News: Not ruled out as relief option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

The Blue Jays have left the door "cracked open" for Tiedemann to contribute in a relief role this season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tiedemann -- who was added to the 40-man roster this winter -- is without restrictions this spring after missing the entire 2025 campaign following Tommy John surgery. The Blue Jays still view the lefty as a starting pitcher long-term, but he might have a better chance to break into the big leagues in a bullpen role. Tiedemann has totaled just 140 innings in the minors since being drafted by Toronto in 2021 and didn't throw a pitch in 2025, so he'll have workload restrictions in 2026. Working in relief would help curtain that workload, but Tiedemann will likely begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Buffalo.

Ricky Tiedemann
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
