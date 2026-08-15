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Ricky Tiedemann News: Recalled from Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:20pm

The Blue Jays recalled Tiedemann from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Tiedemann only recently returned to game action after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2024, with his time on the shelf getting extended due to setbacks with his elbow and neck. Over three innings for Buffalo this season he's given up four earned runs across three innings with a 4:2 K:BB. Despite his shaky performance in the minors, the 23-year-old southpaw will report to the Blue Jays to provide bullpen depth, replacing Chase Lee.

Ricky Tiedemann
Toronto Blue Jays
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