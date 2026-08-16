Ricky Tiedemann headshot

Ricky Tiedemann News: Sent back to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:53am

Toronto optioned Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

After striking out two batters and allowing one run in 1.2 innings of relief in his major-league debut during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Yankees, Tiedemann will head right back to Buffalo. He'll give up his spot on the active roster to reliever Brendon Little, who was reinstated from the paternity list. Tiedemann is likely to continue working out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season, but the Blue Jays could revisit developing the left-hander as a starter next spring.

Ricky Tiedemann
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky Tiedemann See More
Collette Calls: Next Man Up
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up
Author Image
Jason Collette
26 days ago
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
129 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Rotowire Staff
143 days ago