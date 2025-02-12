Fantasy Baseball
Ricky Vanasco headshot

Ricky Vanasco Injury: Recovering from hip surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Vanasco is recovering from surgery to repair a labral tear in his right hip, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's not clear when Vanasco had the operation, but he has progressed to playing catch six times per week. The right-hander re-signed with the Tigers on a minor-league deal in November and, once healthy, he should join the Triple-A Toledo bullpen.

Ricky Vanasco
Detroit Tigers
