Ricky Vanasco Injury: Recovering from hip surgery
Vanasco is recovering from surgery to repair a labral tear in his right hip, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It's not clear when Vanasco had the operation, but he has progressed to playing catch six times per week. The right-hander re-signed with the Tigers on a minor-league deal in November and, once healthy, he should join the Triple-A Toledo bullpen.
