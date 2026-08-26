Ricky Vanasco News: Claimed by Atlanta off waivers

Atlanta claimed Vanasco off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Vanasco was designated for assignment by the Tigers earlier this week, but he will now join Atlanta's 40-man roster. The right-handed reliever has allowed 12 runs (11 earned) with a 4:6 K:BB over 6.1 innings in the majors this season, but he's been much more effective at Triple-A Toledo with a 2.53 ERA and 59:24 K:BB in 46.1 frames.