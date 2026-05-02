Ricky Vanasco News: Contract selected

The Tigers selected Vanasco's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

After posting a 0.00 ERA and 0.80 WHIP to go with his 28:4 K:BB through 15 innings in Triple-A, Vanasco will return to the majors for the first time since 2024 to replace the injured Will Vest (forearm). Although Vanasco has been dominant in the minors up to this point, he'll likely settle in as a middle reliever with Detroit.