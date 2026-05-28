Ricky Vanasco News: Gets hit hard Thursday

Vanasco allowed four runs on four hits and two walks across two innings of relief in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. He struck out one.

Making his first appearance since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Vanasco struggled mightily. The 27-year-old righty saw his ERA jump up to 15.63, and he's now been scored upon in each of his five outings for the Tigers so far this season. It's safe to say that Vanasco is off the fantasy radar at the moment, and he may be ticketed for a return trip to the minors in the near future due to his lack of effectiveness at the MLB level.