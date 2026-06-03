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Rico Garcia News: Collects fourth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Garcia struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old right-hander continues to impress in 2026, despite a nomadic career that had seen him pitch for seven different teams -- including two different stints with Baltimore -- over his prior five MLB seasons with a 5.27 ERA. Garcia has been scored upon in only one of his last 16 appearances, producing a stellar 0.63 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings with one win, three saves and four holds. Ryan Helsley (elbow) still doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, so Garcia will remain the primary closing option for the O's into June, with Anthony Nunez also in the mix.

Rico Garcia
Baltimore Orioles
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