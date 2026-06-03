Rico Garcia News: Collects fourth save
Garcia struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox.
The 32-year-old right-hander continues to impress in 2026, despite a nomadic career that had seen him pitch for seven different teams -- including two different stints with Baltimore -- over his prior five MLB seasons with a 5.27 ERA. Garcia has been scored upon in only one of his last 16 appearances, producing a stellar 0.63 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings with one win, three saves and four holds. Ryan Helsley (elbow) still doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, so Garcia will remain the primary closing option for the O's into June, with Anthony Nunez also in the mix.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Garcia See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Garcia See More