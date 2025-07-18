Rico Garcia News: Departing 40-man

The Yankees are expected to designate Garcia for assignment Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

After giving up three runs in 2.2 innings during his Yankees debut Friday, Garcia is now slated to lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The 31-year-old has spent time with both New York clubs this season and carries a 3.68 ERA through 7.1 frames in the bigs.