Rico Garcia headshot

Rico Garcia News: Heading to MiLB camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Mets reassigned Garcia to minor-league camp Sunday.

Garcia has logged 35.2 big-league innings over parts of four seasons from 2019 through 2023, but he spent the entire 2024 campaign at Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals organization. The 31-year-old righty is likely to report to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the 2025 season after failing to win a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen.

