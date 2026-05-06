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Rico Garcia News: Notches win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Garcia (3-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-7 victory over the Marlins, walking one and striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.

After Miami tied the game at 7-7 in the eighth inning off Andrew Kittredge, Garcia came on to get the final out of the frame and then delivered a perfect ninth after the O's struck for two runs in the top of the ninth. Garcia appears to be the top high-leverage option in the Baltimore bullpen while Ryan Helsley (elbow) is on the shelf, a role he's earned with a 0.56 ERA, 0.38 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 16 innings. Over his 17 appearances so far in 2026, Garcia has recorded three wins, seven holds and one save, and he could be poised to boost the latter number over the next couple weeks.

Rico Garcia
Baltimore Orioles
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