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Rico Garcia News: Picks up save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Garcia recorded his second save of the season Wednesday against the Marlins after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and striking out one.

Garcia needed just 15 pitches (nine strikes) to get the job done in the bottom of the ninth while holding a three-run lead. While he issued a two-out walk to Adley Rutschman, he closed the door when retiring Pete Alonso. Garcia seems to be the top option to operate as the Orioles' closer as long as Ryan Helsley (elbow) is on the shelf and has been pitching very well of late. This was his sixth straight scoreless outing, a span where he's yet to allow a hit while posting a 6:2 K:BB through five frames.

Rico Garcia
Baltimore Orioles
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