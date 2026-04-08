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Rico Garcia News: Secures first career save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Garcia walked two and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first career save in a 5-3 win over the White Sox.

With Ryan Helsley having pitched Monday and Tuesday, the Orioles closer was given a breather while other members of the bullpen stepped up. After Grant Wolfram handled the seventh and Anthony Nunez the eighth, Garcia got the call in the ninth and managed to get the job done despite throwing only 10 of his 22 pitches for strikes. Garcia is establishing himself as a high-leverage option for manager Craig Albernaz, producing a win, two holds and a save in his first six appearances with a 0.00 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB in 5.2 innings.

Rico Garcia
Baltimore Orioles
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