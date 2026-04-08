Rico Garcia News: Secures first career save
Garcia walked two and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first career save in a 5-3 win over the White Sox.
With Ryan Helsley having pitched Monday and Tuesday, the Orioles closer was given a breather while other members of the bullpen stepped up. After Grant Wolfram handled the seventh and Anthony Nunez the eighth, Garcia got the call in the ninth and managed to get the job done despite throwing only 10 of his 22 pitches for strikes. Garcia is establishing himself as a high-leverage option for manager Craig Albernaz, producing a win, two holds and a save in his first six appearances with a 0.00 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB in 5.2 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Garcia See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country43 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMay 7, 2023
-
DraftKings MLB
DraftKings MLB: Tuesday PicksAugust 27, 2019
-
Yahoo DFS Baseball
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday PicksAugust 27, 2019
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: The Top 400 UpdateMay 14, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rico Garcia See More