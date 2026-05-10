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Rico Garcia News: Secures third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Garcia earned the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Athletics, allowing one walk and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Garcia was summoned to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a two-out walk to slam the door on 17 pitches. It marked the second straight converted save for the 32-year-old, and he's now held opponents scoreless in 18 of 19 appearances to open the campaign. Overall, he owns a 0.50 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB across 18 frames and should remain Baltimore's preferred option for saves until Ryan Helsley (elbow) returns.

Rico Garcia
Baltimore Orioles
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