Rico Garcia News: Strong start in 2026
Garcia threw a clean ninth inning Friday against the Pirates.
Garcia is now up to 3.1 scoreless innings to begin the season, posting a 4:0 K:BB through three appearances. The 32-year-old right-hander helped pick up the pieces in Baltimore's beleaguered bullpen late last year, producing a 2.84 ERA and 20:6 K:BB with nine holds in 19 regular-season frames for the Orioles in 2025, and he's making a case for high-leverage work early on in 2026.
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