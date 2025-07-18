Rico Garcia News: Works bulk relief in loss

Garcia worked 2.2 innings in bulk relief, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two, during Friday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.

This was Garcia's first appearance since being claimed off waivers by the Yankees from the Mets on Monday. It was the first time that the 31-year-old has been tagged for a run this year in his third overall appearance. The hope for the Yankees is that this is just a one-off bullpen game with Max Fried still battling a blister, so it remains to be seen what Garcia's role will be moving forward, if there is one for him at the major-league level.