Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Rico Garcia headshot

Rico Garcia News: Works bulk relief in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Garcia worked 2.2 innings in bulk relief, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two, during Friday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.

This was Garcia's first appearance since being claimed off waivers by the Yankees from the Mets on Monday. It was the first time that the 31-year-old has been tagged for a run this year in his third overall appearance. The hope for the Yankees is that this is just a one-off bullpen game with Max Fried still battling a blister, so it remains to be seen what Garcia's role will be moving forward, if there is one for him at the major-league level.

Rico Garcia
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
