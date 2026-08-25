Rikuu Nishida News: Added to roster
The White Sox recalled Nishida from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
He'll absorb the roster spot vacated by Andrew Benintendi (bereavement). Nishida will likely be around only while Benintendi is on the bereavement list.
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