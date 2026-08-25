Rikuu Nishida headshot

Rikuu Nishida News: Added to roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The White Sox recalled Nishida from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

He'll absorb the roster spot vacated by Andrew Benintendi (bereavement). Nishida will likely be around only while Benintendi is on the bereavement list.

Rikuu Nishida
Chicago White Sox
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