Rikuu Nishida headshot

Rikuu Nishida News: Hitting bench after pair of starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Nishida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

The White Sox will shield the left-handed-hitting Nishida from Twins southpaw Connor Prielipp and will go with Randal Grichuk in right field in place of the rookie. After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Nishida opened his MLB career with a pair of starts against Minnesota and went 2-for-7 with a run scored between those contests. Nishida looks like he'll get a look as a strong-side platoon outfielder after the White Sox designated Jarred Kelenic for assignment Monday.

Rikuu Nishida
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rikuu Nishida See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rikuu Nishida See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Concludes
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday