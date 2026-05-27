Rikuu Nishida News: Hitting bench after pair of starts
Nishida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
The White Sox will shield the left-handed-hitting Nishida from Twins southpaw Connor Prielipp and will go with Randal Grichuk in right field in place of the rookie. After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Nishida opened his MLB career with a pair of starts against Minnesota and went 2-for-7 with a run scored between those contests. Nishida looks like he'll get a look as a strong-side platoon outfielder after the White Sox designated Jarred Kelenic for assignment Monday.
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