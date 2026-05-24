Rikuu Nishida News: Set to be called up Monday

Nishida is expected to be called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Nishida will join the White Sox in Chicago ahead of a four-game series against the Twins. The infielder has produced a .347 average with one home run, 10 RBI, 33 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 124 at-bats in 33 games with Charlotte so far this season. Nishida has operated primarily as a second baseman at the Triple-A level, but he has combined to draw 10 starts in the outfield as well.