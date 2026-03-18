Riley Adams News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

The Nationals reassigned Adams to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Adams was booted from the 40-man roster in January and is slated to begin the season at Triple-A Rochester. While Adams has elite bat speed, he strikes out too much at the plate. He slashed .186/.252/.308 with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored and an 18:110 BB:K across 286 plate appearances for Washington last season.