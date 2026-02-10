The Nationals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2025 began 2025 at High-A Wilmington and finished the year with eight starts for Triple-A Rochester, posting a 38:13 K:BB in 35.1 innings. Cornelio saw a big spike in his fastball velocity last season, touching 97-98 mph but having difficulty sustaining that heat deeper into games, and his slider has flashed plus. The 25-year-old right-hander got added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, and he could follow the same path that Brad Lord did in 2025, beginning the season in short relief before getting stretched out for a rotation or swingman role. Given the Nats' muddled closer picture, Cornelio could also work his way into a high-leverage role if his fastball plays up in shorter bursts and his slider becomes more consistent.