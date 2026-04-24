Riley Cornelio News: Sent back to Rochester
The Nationals optioned Cornelio to Triple-A Rochester after Friday's game against the White Sox.
Cornelio made his MLB debut Friday against the Pale Hose, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out one batter over two innings. He'll now be sent back to the minors but could return to Washington later in the year to make a spot start or provide length out of the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now