Riley Cornelio News: Sent out of big-league camp

The Nationals optioned Cornelio to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Cornelio impressed in his limited Grapefruit League action with a 7:0 BB:K while holding batters to a .176 average over five innings, but having minor-league options remaining may have worked against him in his bid for a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old righty is likely to remain on a starter's development track at Rochester, though his poor command and lack of a deep arsenal could make him a better fit in the bullpen once he eventually reaches the big leagues.